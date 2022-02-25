Russia sanctions are ‘too little, too late’, says DUP MP Gavin Robinson

Ukrainian army soldiers are seen on an armoured vehicle, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation, in eastern Ukraine, in Kharkiv region. Picture: Reuters

DUP MP Gavin Robinson has said sanctions against Russia for their advances in Ukraine are “too little, too late” and said he doesn’t know whether “the will or capacity” is there for the UK to respond militarily to the crisis.

It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded tougher sanctions and support fending off the Russian invasion as Kyiv was hit by air strikes after holding talks with Boris Johnson on Friday morning.

Mr Zelensky also called for allies to provide "effective counteraction" against Moscow's advances. Downing Street said the Prime Minister pledged further support "in the coming days" after the president updated him on the "terrible developments" in the Ukrainian capital.

East Belfast MP Mr Robinson, who is also a member of the Defence Committee in Westminster, said that earlier this week prime minister Boris Johnson outlined the initial sanctions to be imposed on Russia ahead of the invasion but that there was also a “muted view” that these actions were simply “too little, too late”.

“If you stand back no one can doubt the military prowess of Russia, but it is a country of economic instability which in itself allows leverage for the west,” he said.

“Yesterday (Thursday) the prime minister talked about our mission being clear, diplomatically, politically, economically and then almost in hushed tones, eventually militarily we will have to end this madness from Putin.

“We tried diplomacy and it hasn’t worked, they have tried political manoeuvres and still they continue to invade, we are now in that economic stage,” he added.

“I have no sense whether the will is there or indeed the capacity is there to respond in short order militarily.”

Mr Robinson added that there isn’t any “growing sense that it is going to change anytime soon.”

“It is an appalling situation for the people of Ukraine.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday more than 450 Russian troops had been killed, as a fierce resistance meant Moscow "failed" on the main objective on the first day of fighting.

Mr Johnson this week unveiled the "largest and most severe" package of sanctions Russia has faced to punish Vladimir Putin, hitting further oligarchs and freezing Russian bank assets.

The Kremlin retaliated to the ban on Aeroflot planes touching down in Britain by banning UK flights to and over Russia on Friday.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said just before 4am on Friday that "horrific rocket strikes" had hit Kyiv in an attack he compared to the city's 1941 shelling by Nazi Germany.

Mr Zelensky said "subversive groups" were encroaching on Kyiv, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Kyiv "could well be under siege".

US officials believe the action is an attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin to dismantle Ukraine's government and replace it with his own puppet regime.

Leaders of the Nato defence alliance, of which Ukraine is not a member, will hold an extraordinary virtual summit on Friday afternoon to discuss the crisis.