Russian fighter plane star of the show at Air Waves Portrush 2019

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - The Irish Coast Guard S-92 and RNLI Lifeboat pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Yak 3 pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Wing Walkers pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Holly, Helen, and James Byers from Bangor pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Gill, Hannah, Zach, and Craig Lyttle from Belfast pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Phillip and Mila Rankin from Belfast pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - James Evans from Lisburn pictured with some of his model planes at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Ulster Gliding Club pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Ulster Gliding Club tug plane and glider pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Laurie McCay pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Geraldine Edwards, Declan Gallagher, and Tommie-Leigh McColgan from Strabane pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Daisy and Millie Neill from Annaghmore pictured at the Almac stand in the STEM village Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Members from the Ulster Gliding Club pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Daisy and Millie Neill from Annaghmore pictured at the Almac stand in the STEM village Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Riley, Zoe, and Ethan Balmer pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Matthew, Hannah and Adam Magee from Lisbellaw pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Ross and Gemma Graham with Eva, Sol, and Mia Graham from Newtownabbey pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Hubert from Poland pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Thomas Wolff from Wimbledon pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Sharon McConnellogue, Eileen Fox, Alex, Charlie, Sophie and Gary McConnellogue pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Adam Magee from Lisbellaw pictured in a Spitfire at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

A Russian fighter plane was the star of this year's flying display at Air Waves Portrush.

The World War II plane Yakovlev Yak 3-U made its first appearance in the town and dazzled the thousands gathered with a show of power and manoeuvrability at the event organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Other displays included leading aerobatic pilots The Global Stars and formation aerobatic display Team Raven.

The AeroSuperBatics Wing Walkers performed aerial gymnastics and the American-built flying boat, the Catalina, gave a vintage exhibition of controlled flying.

The Irish AirCorps CASA Maritime aircraft also made an appearance, performing a series of dramatic flypasts.

That was followed by a demonstration by the Irish Coast Guard of its search and rescue capabilities over the Atlantic Ocean.

On the ground, there was live music, street entertainment and a fun zone to entertain the crowds.

The Ulster Aviation Society and the Ulster Military Vehicle Club displayed their collections of vintage flying machines and vehicles.

A STEM Village, sponsored by Matrix NI, had employers and education providers to showcase career opportunities in the sector.

Both Saturday and Sunday evening wrapped up with a seafront fireworks display, while a Poppy Drop onto East Strand was the final touch to finish off the weekend.