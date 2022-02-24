Russian invasion of Ukraine condemned widely across Northern Ireland

An assault launched against Ukraine by Russia has been condemned widely by politicians across Northern Ireland on Thursday morning.

Russian president Vladimir Putin launched his invasion against the neighbouring country, with the world waking up to scenes of airstrikes and reports of casualties in Ukraine.

Condemnation has come from all sides around the world as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Russian president has "chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction", and is expected to announce further sanctions.

Ulster Unionist MLA Steve Aiken called on Mr Johnson to take “actions (sanctions) not words” against Russia.

His party leader Doug Beattie said Russia’s actions will “drive up energy costs once more” affecting the most vulnerable.

SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin echoed Mr Aiken’s call and said the invasion was “sad news this morning”.

“The bully in Russia has invaded Ukraine. [Downing Street] must become serious and take real steps that will hurt Russia. Time for real action - go after the Russian money in London,” she tweeted.

Her party colleague Claire Hanna said the scenes of violence was “truly bleak news to wake to”.

“Hundreds dead just hours into this aggression, attacks from north, south & east simultaneously. Fear & confusion for people trying to keep their families safe,” Ms Hanna wrote.

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry said: “This is blatant aggression against Ukraine. UK and others must now deploy the full range of sanctions, and cease holding back. We must invest in humanitarian assistance, and take a collective approach to helping refugees.”

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland Moderator Dr David Bruce added: “Deeply distressing news from Ukraine today. Praying for an end to this madness. Lord have mercy.”

There was also condemnation from officials in the Republic of Ireland including Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, who urged a strong response from the “EU and world”.

“Russia has launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine. God help them,” he said.

“Rocket attacks & explosions across the country. Make no mistake: this is a shocking murderous act of aggression against a sovereign peaceful state. EU and world needs to respond strongly.”

Mr Putin announced the action during a televised address early on Thursday morning, saying the move was a response to threats from Ukraine.

He said Russia does not have a goal to occupy Ukraine, but the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian "regime".

Russia's military said it has targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets and has not targeted populated areas.

Mr Putin issued a stark warning to other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen".

He accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia's demand to prevent Ukraine from joining Nato and offer Moscow security guarantees.

He said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a "demilitarisation" of Ukraine, adding that all Ukrainian servicemen who lay down arms will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.

Explosions could be heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, shortly after Mr Putin's address, while blasts were also reported in the cities of Odesa and Kharkiv.

Ukraine's border guard agency said the Russian military attacked the country from neighbouring Belarus.

US President Joe Biden denounced Russia's decision to conduct a military operation in Ukraine as an "unprovoked and unjustified attack", declaring "the world will hold Russia accountable".

He said on Twitter that he would be meeting G7 allies, and the US and its partners "will be imposing severe sanctions" on Russia.

"We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people."

A British-Ukrainian student living in Kyiv said she woke up to the sounds of explosions on Thursday morning.

Valentina Butenko is studying politics at University College London, but returned to Ukraine a few weeks ago to offer help with the security crisis there.

"I woke up this morning to the sound of an explosion," the 19-year-old, who has a British mother but was raised in Ukraine, told the PA news agency.

"I live on the outskirts of Kyiv so I expect it must have been pretty huge for me to hear it.

"Have been hearing explosions intermittently since 5am ... the sky has lit up a few times although it seems to have calmed down slightly now."

Ms Butenko said "a lot" of people are leaving the Ukrainian capital and roads out of the city are blocked, making it "impossible to get out".