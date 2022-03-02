Russian invasion of Ukraine: Nato leaders allowing genocide in Europe, says Edwin Poots

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. AP Photo/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Nato leaders are allowing genocide to take place on European soil, says Edwin Poots – and warns the price of bread, pizza, beer and some meat and dairy products are set to raise due to Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Mr Poots said he feels "ashamed" of Nato – the North Atlantic Treaty Organization – and western leaders including prime minister Boris Johnson, US president Joe Biden and French president Emmanuel Macron - who he said need to "step up" to combat Russia.

Nato members agree to come to one another's aid in the event of an armed attack against any one member state. While a partner country that may join in the future, Ukraine is not a member of Nato.

"We are sitting back and watching a genocide happen under our eyes. Why are we allowing this to happen to Ukrainian people, it's just wrong," he said.

Nato should have sent "30 or 40 thousand troops" to the German border along with "flotillas of ships" towards the Black Sea as soon as Putin mounted his forces on the border to "send the message" that if the Russian leader wanted to "walk into Ukraine and think he could do what he wished, there was something different coming," said Mr Poots.

This is the fourth time in 40 years that Russia has invaded a neighbour, he said - and doesn't think it will be the last.

"Does Putin stop at this or has Putin stopped? All of us live with the fear are we back to a 1939 situation."

It's worrying because of today's nuclear capabilities, he said. "That doesn't mean we should be backing off and allowing genocide to take place on European soil." Nato member countries have some of the world's most sophisticated air forces and could lend support without putting boots on the ground, he added.

The UK and US have both sent weapons to Ukraine to help its defend itself against Russia, while France has sent emergency and financial aid.

Nato said it is a purely defensive alliance. Its secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "brutal act of war".

Meanwhile, food prices are set to rise again after having already "risen sharply" in recent months due to the impact of gas and oil prices.

The people of Ukraine are "feeling the tsunami - we'll feel the ripples"," said Mr Poots. Ukraine supplies around 12% of the wheat used in Northern Ireland, while they also provide enough food for around 600m people in the world, he said. "They are the bread basket of many places," said Mr Poots.

It means the rising cost of wheat, corn and sunflower oil will impact the price of bread, pizza, beer along with meat and dairy products.

Futures price, a contract price for a good to be delivered at a later date, for wheat is currently £254 - where the benchmark for Mr Poots would always have been £200. "That starts to impact on bread prices, pizzas, beer, chicken, pork, dairy products," he said.

Stormont can do little about price increases, he said. "We live in a global world and global markets will set prices for key commodities." While Northern Ireland has many areas of self-sufficiency to "put food on the table", an inability of Ukrainian farmers to plant crops this year will mean there won't be a harvest. "The consequence of that is felt in other countries first - those that can least afford it," he said.

"Russia controls a lot of the nitrogen fertiliser market and if that's not available, that means we're going to have smaller crops right across the world." It's something which is "of real concern", he said.