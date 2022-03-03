Russian tank aims turret directly at Northern Irish ITV journalist John Irvine during Ukraine report

A senior ITV international correspondent from Northern Ireland had a menacing encounter while reporting in Ukraine when a Russian tank aimed at him and his team.

John Irvine, originally from Belfast, was reporting on the last convoy out of Mariupol in the war-torn country when the journalists got caught up among the Russian armour.

The former Campbell College pupil shared the dramatic moment with viewers on ITV alongside cameraman Sean Swan.

In the footage, tanks can be seen appearing through the mist surrounding Mariupol, with armed soldiers also present.

At one point the tank turret aims directly at the group of journalists, while soldiers can also be seen aiming their rifles at the convoy escaping the city.

“Without electricity, water or fuel we could no longer report from inside Mariupol. We decided to join what would be the last convoy to escape,” reported Mr Irvine.

“The city has a large Greek community and Athens had tried to secure safe passage for a rag tag of Greek diplomats, citizens and foreign journalists.

“With Mariupol just five miles behind us, tanks suddenly appeared in the mist, we hoped they were Ukrainian, but they were not.”

Mr Irvine confirms in the footage he can see four Russian tanks in the distance ahead of the convoy.

“At one point the tank turret turned our way,” added John Irvine.

“We were staring down the barrel. It is not clear what spooked them but something definitely did and suddenly some of the Russian soldiers to the right and left of the tank were kneeling and aiming their rifles at our convoy.

“Thankfully the situation eventually calmed down they then checked our ID, searched our vehicles and allowed us to proceed.

“The Russian column stretched a long way down the road. Dozens of tanks, armoured personnel carriers and lorries were parked either side. There were hundreds of soldiers. One gestured that he needed cigarettes. But we weren’t stopping for anyone.”

Mr Irvine confirmed the convoy and his team of journalists has since reached the safety of a Ukrainian hotel.