Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: War terms explained

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensifies, many around the world have been watching the conflict unfold on TV screens and online.

Viewers have been left unravelling a host of military terms and phrases that are being used by those explaining events on the ground. Here's a rundown of what some of those phrases mean and their origins.

Czech hedgehog

The Czech hedgehog is a static obstacle used to keep tanks and vehicles from penetrating lines of defence.

Made of metal with protruding spines (hence, 'hedgehog'), they originated in Czechoslovakia when they were used on border fortifications along the Czech-German border, before the fortifications were turned over to Germany in 1938 following the occupation of the Sudetenland.

Molotov cocktail

More commonly known here as petrol bombs, Molotov cocktails are simply glass bottles filled with a flammable substance, usually petrol, with an attached cloth wick, which is ignited before the bottle is thrown at the target.

The name was coined by the Finns during the Winter War of 1939/40 between Finland and the Soviet Union. The name is a pejorative reference to former Soviet Foreign Minister Vyacheslav Molotov.

SAM

SAM refers to surface-to-air missiles, which are launched from the ground to target aircraft and other missiles.

Buratino

'Buratino' - the Russian version of Pinocchio - is the nickname of the ToS-1 heavy flamethrower. Named after its large nose, they have been pictured on Russian tanks moving towards the Ukrainian border. They are capable of firing thermobaric rockets which use oxygen from the air surrounding them to generate a high-temperature explosion.

Vacuum bombs

This is another term for thermobaric bombs, which use oxygen from their surrounding area to create a longer-lasting blast. These bombs are capable of vaporising human bodies.

Cluster bombs

These are weapons that open in the air, releasing submunitions, or “bomblets,” that are dispersed over a large area, intended to wreak destruction on multiple targets at once.

NLAW missile

The NLAW missile is an anti-tank weapon made in Belfast by French arms manufacturer Thales. They have been shipped to Ukraine to help them combat invading Russian forces. Essentially, they are the modern-day version of the Second World War bazooka. The name means 'Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon'.

Shell

A shell is a projectile with an explosive or chemical payload. They have been used to target Ukraine's main cities. They were originally referred to as 'bombshells’.