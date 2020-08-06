Sacked BT employee 'sent threatening emails to staff'

An ex-BT employee from Fermanagh was yesterday accused of harassing former colleagues via email

An ex-BT employee from Fermanagh was yesterday accused of harassing former colleagues via email.

Stephen Walter Crean is accused of harassing four members of BT staff, threatening to kill them, as well as sending messages of a menacing character threatening to blow up their building and hoping family members would die from Covid-19.

The offences allegedly occurred on August 2. Crean (36), of Breandrum Court, Enniskillen, was arrested the next day and charged with the offences.

He was also charged with cultivating and possessing cannabis.

A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court that she believed could connect the accused to the charges.

She explained staff at Enniskillen BT offices reported Crean had sent "menacing emails" after being sacked.

These went to employees involved in the disciplinary procedures prior to this, and included comments of: "I hope you all get Covid and don't die, but that your friends and family catch it and do die."

One recipient of the message was in fear of what Crean may do, describing him as "unstable".

Efforts were made to locate him by telephone during which he was abusive towards officers when made aware of the allegation. He completely refused to cooperate, challenging police to find him as he would be "going off the grid".

Crean also sent a message warning if officers came to his door "things could go bad", making specific reference to his collections of knives.

The next day a further report was received from BT staff on discovering more emails containing various lines including: "Burn b****, burn ... As everything I do is so literal, I will place explosives at places around the BT building and they will kill. Seriously, no joke. I am killer. Read the report. I carry deadly knifes."

Police arrested Crean at his home, where a search recovered "an array of bladed weapons" as well as herbal cannabis and five cannabis plants.

Admissions were made during interview in which Crean advised he had been drinking heavily, and while he had limited memory, he accepted sending the messages.

He claimed to have no intention of carrying out the threats but wanted the recipients to fear he would.

Opposing bail, the officer said: "Crean could fail to comply with conditions given he deliberately evaded police attempts to arrest him. He possessed a lot of knives and used cannabis mixed with alcohol, leading to memory loss. He is unpredictable and shows concerning behaviour which poses a risk to the public."

A defence solicitor said his client had no relevant record and was cooperative with police during interview.

In respects of the drugs, it was claimed Crean was "growing medicinal cannabis" to assist with arthritis pain. The court heard: "An inordinate amount of alcohol was consumed and there was some disquiet about the outcome of a disciplinary hearing after which he was removed from the company.

"He has expressed deep regret and remorse."

The defence contended bail could be granted with appropriate conditions to manage the risks.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked: "Obviously the content of these emails was very disturbing and particularly severe in the current time when mentioning Covid.

"However, I think the defendant is a suitable candidate for bail, but he is going to have to stay off alcohol and drugs."

Bail was set at £500 and Crean is to be electronically tagged, must have no contact with any injured parties and is banned from accessing devices capable of sending emails.

The case will return to Enniskillen Magistrates Court for review later this month.