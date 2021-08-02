Sad loss: Artist who captured Belfast woman’s Troubles grief pays tribute after her death

Tributes have been paid after the death of Belfast woman Flo O’Riordan whose son Sean was killed during the Troubles aged just 13.

The Co Down Artist Colin Davidson was among those sending their condolences over the weekend.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Flo O’Riordan,” he said.

“I painted Flo as part of my Silent Testimony exhibition. Flo’s son, Sean, was 13 years old when he was shot dead in Belfast in 1972. Flo spent her lifetime seeking truth and justice for Sean.”

The Wave Trauma Centre also posted a tribute online, commenting: “Flo was a giant of a woman despite her small frame.

“A brave and kind woman. A mother to the end. May you rest in peace Flo.”

A family notice said she passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday and that a Requiem Mass will be held in St Paul’s Church on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery.

Her son Sean was the second of six children and died after receiving a gunshot wound to the back of the head on Cawnpore Street in west Belfast on March 23, 1972.

It was previously reported that he had died after an attack on soldiers, with locals claiming he had been active in the IRA for up to a year before his death. The IRA later faced accusations from families of victims for attempting to airbrush the deaths of child soldiers out of history.

In a letter to the Irish News in 2013, Ms O’Riordan was critical of the republican movement for changing the wording of her son’s headstone without her knowledge.

Ms O’Riordan wrote that her son’s “active role” in the republican movement had ultimately brought his life to an end.

“Like so many other families in similar situations we drew strength from the fact that Sean was remembered for what he was, a young Fianna youth actively engaging with an occupying army,” she said.

After visiting her son’s grave in a republican plot, she said she was angered that the words “killed on active service” had been removed.

“I had to sit and listen while two members of the Belfast National Graves Committee (a private organisation that maintains Irish republican graves) outlined how badly it would reflect on me that Sean died engaging with the British army.

“Why was it all right for the inscription to remain for 40 years?

“Why did the republican movement approach me to bury Sean and now lament about the circumstances that led to his death?”