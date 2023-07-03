Safe access zones around sites offering abortions to be introduced by September

Legislation to create safe access zones for premises offering legal abortions was passed at Stormont in 2022 (PA)

Safe access zones at health service locations which offer abortion services are to be introduced in Northern Ireland by September.

The move comes following the passing of a private member’s bill brought by former Green Party leader Clare Bailey.

The Bill was passed in March 2022 before the effective collapse of the Stormont Assembly.

At the time Ms Bailey said the right to protest would not be curtailed by the new legislation, adding the current harassment laws were not sufficient to deal with what some women seeking terminations had reported experiencing outside clinics.

Former leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland Clare Bailey (Michael Cooper/PA)

The safe access zones will be established in the vicinity of healthcare premises providing lawful abortions, as well as at premises where information, advice or counselling about abortion treatments are provided.

They will include the premises where these services are provided, as well as an area between 100m-250m from entrances or exits of the protected premises.

Once a safe access zone has been established, designated activities including anti-abortion protests are prohibited within the protected area.

All health and social care trusts are planning to introduce the zones and detailed preparation work has been ongoing for a number of months, including mapping and signage arrangements.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Engagement with stakeholders is also under way.

Information on the location of each safe access zone will be displayed at all protected premises and published on the Department of Health and HSC Trust websites.

In a statement, the Department of Health said it is finalising a policy statement on safe access zones as part of the preparations for their introduction.