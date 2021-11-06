Safety concerns raised after Ballymena woman Aurelia Kelly dies after a collision in Ballymoney

Concerns have been raised about road safety on the A26 after a woman died in a collision on Thursday.

Police named the woman who died following a road traffic collision in the Ballymoney area as Aurelia Kelly. Ms Kelly, aged 54, was from Ballymena.

The incident, which involved a car and a lorry, took place at around 2.50pm on November 4. Sadly, Ms Kelly, who was the driver of the car, died at the scene.

Inspector Watt said: “At around 2:50pm, it was reported that a car and a lorry were involved in the incident. The female driver of the car sadly died at the scene as a result of her injuries. A male passenger of the car was taken to hospital following the incident.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Cathal McLaughlin said Air Ambulance NI attended the scene and a number of people were transported to hospital. “All we can do is offer our condolences to the family involved and the other people a speedy recovery.

“And to thank the Air Ambulance crew for the work they did. They were there for around an hour and took two seriously injured people to hospital.

“The Drones Road roundabout where it happened is at the end of the new A26 and it seems to be causing a bit of concern, because it’s not level, it sits on a bit of a slope. There have been one or two accidents there before but nothing as serious as yesterday.”

In 2017, a new £55m A26 Frosses dual-carriageway from Glarryford, near Ballymena, to Drones opened. The 8km road, which is used by 18,000 motorists daily, included a new roundabout at the Drones Road and three flyover junctions.

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey and Alderman Ivor Wallace have campaigned for improved road safety on the A26 and in particular certain junctions and roundabouts, including the one where the accident took place.

Alderman Wallace said: “We don’t know what happened in terms of this particular accident, but in general terms I think it’s another reason for that A26 to be dualed right up to Ballymoney and beyond.

“Mervyn Storey and I have been campaigning for a long time to have something done with that roundabout and they made minor improvements to it, but maybe not just as much as we’d have wanted them to.”

Hundreds of people paid tribute to Ms Kelly on social media. The Grouped Parishes Craigs, Dunaghy & Killagan posted on social media that they were “very saddened” to learn of the tragic passing.

The statement said: “Aurelia was a well-loved lady throughout our grouped parishes, she had a huge heart and spent many hours supporting various charities in many creative ways.”

St Colmanells and Portglenone Church of Ireland told parishioners: “Our prayers are focused of course on her husband Trevor and on Aurelia’s children Andrew and Rebecca, and the rest of her close family and friends at this difficult time.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, has been advised to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 993 04/11/21.