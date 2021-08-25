Safety of Dungannon mother accused of allowing her toddler's death at risk if she returns home, court told

The safety of a mother accused of allowing her toddler's death would be at risk if she returns to her home in Co Tyrone, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors identified a social media backlash against Jade Dempsey as they opposed her release on charges connected to the alleged murder of two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle.

But lawyers for the defendant claimed she is confident of the support of her neighbours in Dungannon.

The little girl died in hospital after sustaining serious head injuries earlier this month.

Dempsey (24), of Sycamore Drive in the town, faces charges of perverting the course of justice and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Her partner, 32-year-old Darren Armstong, is accused of Ali's murder and perverting the course of justice.

With Armstrong having requested a defence post-mortem examination, the release of the child's body has been delayed.

Paramedics called to his home at Park Avenue, Dungannon on August 6 and brought the toddler to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where she was pronounced dead.

A previous court heard Dempsey initially told police she had gone to the address to return a bank card, leaving Ali and her one-year-old son with Armstrong while she retraced her steps to look for a dropped child's dummy.

She claimed that during the search, her partner phoned to say the girl had stopped breathing.

When she ran back to the house, Armstrong said Ali fell and struck her head against a fireplace after being hit with a toy by her younger brother.

It was disclosed that her co-accused had been prohibited from unsupervised contact with the children.

According to the prosecution, Dempsey had at first lied to police about what happened on the day her daughter died.

She then told detectives that she actually planned to travel to Belfast that day to buy a buggy, leaving her son and daughter with Armstrong in contravention of social services care arrangements.

But on her way to the bus station, he informed her by phone that Ali was no longer breathing.

As Dempsey's application for bail resumed today, a Crown lawyer reiterated concerns about her safety, with social media comments fuelling fears of trouble if she goes back to Dungannon.

The risk to the accused on a return to her home address could not be managed, it was contended.

However, Mrs Justice Keegan was told efforts to secure alternative accommodation have so far been unsuccessful.

It was also stressed that Dempsey is anxious for contact with her son.

Referring to the "vitriol" on social media, defence counsel submitted: "People are making assumptions, then making lurid and wild threats which are most likely baseless."

The barrister added: "She (Dempsey) is very confident of the support of her neighbours, and is aware they held a balloon release ceremony where there were prayers not just for Ali Jayden, but also Ms Dempsey.

"She is confident they know her to be a good mother and will support her."

The bail application was adjourned again for further attempts to secure an address.

Mrs Justice Keegan said: "I would hope with the help of statutory agencies even in the short term, a solution can be found."