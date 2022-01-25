Safety probe launched after man dies in Newry industrial estate

A health and safety probe has been launched after a man died in a workplace accident in Newry on Monday.

As reported by local news website Armaghi, the Health and Safety Executive NI (HSENI) have started enquiries after the man was believed to have been crushed by a piece of heavy machinery.

It is understood the incident took place around midday at the Carnbane Industrial Estate.

The PSNI confirmed that the man died following an incident at the estate while HSENI has said it was aware of a workplace incident in the Newry area and is making enquiries.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service told the Belfast Telegraph that a 999 call was received at 1.17pm on Monday following reports of an incident in the Carnbane Industrial area.

NIAS dispatched one officer to the incident but no one was taken from the scene.