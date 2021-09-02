Saintfield man who caused collision after falling asleep at wheel jailed

The 29-year-old was handed a 28-month sentence which was divided equally between custody and licence

A 29-year-old man who caused a two-car collision after falling asleep behind the wheel was starting a 14-month prison sentence today .

Mark Fitzsimmons will spend the same period on licence when he is released from jail after he admitted causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving to a mature couple.

The father-of-two, from Forge Hill Close in Saintfield, claimed he took too much prescribed medication which caused him to fall asleep whilst driving.

As he sentenced Fitzsimmons for a total of four offences, Downpatrick Crown Court Judge, Geoffery Miller QC, revealed the injured couple both sustained serious wounds which required hospital treatment.

The collision occurred on the Saintfield Road in Carryduff at around 4.20pm on December 2, 2019.

Fitzsimmons, who was driving an orange Seat Leon, veered onto the path of oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a grey Seat Leon.

Despite the driver of the grey vehicle trying to take evasive actions, the cars collided.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the door of the grey Seat had to be removed as the driver - a man in his 70s - had his foot trapped under a pedal.

Both he and his wife, who was in her late 60s, were taken to hospital by ambulance. Whilst the motorist sustained several fractures including a broken foot and ankle, his wife suffered a fractured sternum and multiple broken ribs.

The motorist later told police he felt 'lucky to be alive' while his wife recalled seeing a 'white light' and hearing on 'awful noise' just prior to the crash, which 'terrified' her.

Fitzsimmons was spoken to at the scene by police, and his behaviour was deemed erratic as he was shouting one minute, then crying the next.

When his vehicle was searched, police found a small amount of cannabis and a pipe. Fitzsimmons was arrested and en route to the police station, he said he'd fallen asleep whilst driving.

At the station, Fitzsimmons became aggressive, refused to provide a blood sample for analysis and struggled when being led to a cell.

He later pleaded guilty to four offences - including two counts of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

In a subsequent interview with Probation, Fitzsimmons said he had taken excessive amounts of prescribed Dihydrocodeine, which caused him to fall asleep.

Judge Miller said the injuries - both physical and psychological - caused to the mature couple were serious, adding they were "stoic and determined to put this behind them and move on with their lives”.

Turning to Fitzsimmons, the judge said that whilst he accepted expressions of remorse and regret were genuine, he was taking into account previous driving offences, including a charge of aggravated vehicle theft in 2009.

Judge Miller said he also accepted defence submissions that Fitzsimmons had a troubled upbringing which led to associations with negative peers and drug abuse.

Fitzsimmons was handed a 28-month sentence which was divided equally between custody and licence, and was also banned from driving for five years.