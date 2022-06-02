Saintfield park plans given green light after American benefactor donation

An American benefactor has made a donation for the park

Plans for a Co Down public park have been given the green light following an anonymous donation from an American benefactor.

The facility, in Saintfield, was given permission to proceed at Newry, Mourne and Down District Council’s planning committee despite objections from some locals.

Fears have been raised by some local residents that of the park will become a “hub of anti-social behaviour” and will destroy habitats of native bats and badgers.

However, the Council’s planning committee unanimously voted in favour of the Saintfield Development Association’s plan for the Windmill Park green area.

Concerned neighbours said they were unable to view the details of what was proposed at the site which features the remnants of a windmill which is a scheduled monument and requires protection.

“We have not been able to access the online public portal showing the plans, and it is not just because we are old or anything… we believe this has been a flawed process, we are distressed and have legitimate concerns,” said Hilary Russell.

“They do not respect the people of Saintfield.

“They say there will be CCTV, but who will monitor it, who will do the vetting? Will the windmill be protected.

“We have been ignored by the Saintfield Development Association.”

The committee had heard that the local association was gifted a donation to purchase the field by an American citizen with connections to the Co Down area as an act of good will.

Councillors were told that the operation of the new public park would see its gate opening hours in line with that of the adjoining Saintfield community centre to ensure it could not be used for anti-social means.

Downpatrick councillor, Cadogan Enright said that he had an open mind on the application, which he believed had been done to the letter with enormous support in the community.

A planning officer referred objectors to the official report, which showed a consultation process and a door to door communication by the applicants, taking in to account Covid restrictions.

The officer also stated that the public planning portal had provided all the necessary details and was accessible online.

Evidence regarding the use of new fencing around the windmill and flora and fauna protection were also provided to the committee with a special access strip designed for neighbours to maintain their own fenced areas.

A spokesperson for Saintfield Development Association said that the group had gone beyond legal obligations to satisfy the objectors.

“The area is currently mixed use including community centre, indoor sports facility, housing, business park and school close by,” said a spokesperson.

“The need for a park has been identified for the last 20 years. It took a long time to buy the field. There was strict confidentiality of the vendor.

“We did then explain to all in the area. There are six boundary neighbours, only three out of six were not happy.

“The Saintfield Development Association has had hundreds supporting the park. We believe we have done all to address all concerns.”