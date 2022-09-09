Saintfield security alert an ‘elaborate hoax’ say PSNI

A security alert in Saintfield on Friday has ended after the PSNI said it was an “elaborate hoax”.

Residents in Saintfield had been evacuated for a time after a suspicious object was left in a residential area

PSNI officers and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the Rowallane Dale area.

Police said cordons in the area have been lifted and residents who were evacuated from their homes have been able to return.

Inspector Heatley said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 246 of 09/09/22.”