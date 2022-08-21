Sajid Javid ‘being considered for NI role’ in Liz Truss cabinet

Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid is being tipped as the next Northern Ireland Secretary.

He is one name being talked about for the post if Liz Truss wins the Conservative leadership race, The Times reported.

With polls giving Ms Truss a huge lead over Rishi Sunak, the newspaper says many of the key cabinet roles are filled.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, is in line to be Ms Truss’s chancellor, with the pair reported to have been “in near-constant dialogue”.

Suella Braverman is said to be a “done deal” as home secretary while James Cleverly is expected to become foreign secretary.

Mr Javid has been linked to the role of Northern Ireland secretary although it is not “nailed on”. Discussions about his role continue, the Times said.

Shailesh Vara, the current Secretary of State, is backing Mr Sunak in the leadership race. He is expected to be replaced if Ms Truss is victorious.

Mr Javid (52) has been a vocal backer of Ms Truss.

Mr Javid, who is friends with Mr Sunak, told The Times on Saturday: “Both candidates are good friends, two very talented, very sensible, credible people. They’re both professionals and understand these decisions aren’t personal.

“You have to make the decision genuinely on the basis of who you think has got the better plan and is therefore also most likely to win the next election.”

Mr Javid previously served as home secretary under former Prime Minister Theresa May and in 2019 was promoted to chancellor by Boris Johnson. He was Health Secretary from June 2021 to July this year.

Asked about a Cabinet return, Mr Javid added: “I don’t think talking about jobs is the right thing to do. If Liz wins and will assemble a team, it’s a decision for her.

“I’ve already been given a real opportunity to serve. I’d be perfectly content on the back benches.”

Ms Truss is said to be considering offering Mr Sunak the role of health secretary

Jacob Rees-Mogg is being mooted for the role of levelling-up secretary, while Thérèse Coffey, the work and pensions secretary, is being considered as the chief whip.

Kemi Badenoch is a possible education or culture secretary.