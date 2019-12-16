Salting of Northern Ireland roads as temperatures set to plunge

Northern Ireland's roads are set to be salted on Monday evening.

A number of Northern Ireland's key roads are to be salted on Monday evening after weather warnings were issued for ice and snow.

Commuters were met with freezing temperatures on Monday morning and a weather warning for ice. Further warnings are to come into effect throughout the week.

Winds are forecast to hit 70mph in some places.

Today's weather forecast

The Department for Infrastructure has confirmed salting will take place across the roads network due to forecast icy conditions.

"Icy conditions are expected on some roads in the south and west of the province this evening," a spokesman said.

"Salting is planned on the main routes likely to be affected - including the A1, A4 and the motorways. Road users are again advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads."

Send your winter pictures to digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Picture from Cuilcagh boardwalk in Fermanagh by Aoife OHanrahan.

The Met Office said that strong winds are likely to bring some disruption during Wednesday afternoon and through the night with a yellow warning in place until 3am on Thursday.

Coastal areas are likely to be affected by spray and/or large waves, especially in the south and southeast of Northern Ireland.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, while delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges could also be a feature.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible," a Met Office spokesman said.

"Winds will tend to ease from the south during Wednesday evening. Most areas will also see a spell of heavy rain. The strongest winds will be for exposed coastal areas and over high ground with a few places seeing gusts reaching 60-70 mph.

"Most inland sites are likely to see wind gusts peak between 45 and 55 mph."