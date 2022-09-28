Sammy Wilson: DUP MP defiant over mini-Budget praise despite expert’s warning ‘mortgage time bomb’ is looming

Sammy Wilson says Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has to provide further updates and more explanation on the specifics of his mini-Budget — just days after he hailed it.

But the DUP MP stands by his praise, saying some of the proposals “benefit everyone”.

However, he acknowledged the Chancellor will have to be more transparent about how the plans will be funded.

On Friday Mr Wilson welcomed Mr Kwarteng’s mini-Budget, claiming it would “increase living standards, boost employment and raise revenue for public services”.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last night in the wake of unprecedented instability in the financial markets triggered by the Chancellor, the East Antrim MP said: “The point I was praising was the fact he was giving people back money to spend and keep their own money.

“We did say he was wrong in not imposing a windfall tax on energy companies, and that is a way of helping people with their bills.

“The welcome for his budget was for the things that we long called for.

“We had written to him calling for him to give help for schools, hospitals and businesses with their energy bills, so why wouldn’t we welcome it?”

His comments come as property expert Michael McCord said we were sitting on a “mortgage time bomb” after lenders pulled products following serious ructions in the markets as a result of the Tory proposals.

Mr McCord, who compiles the Ulster University house price index, said many people here were influenced by low interest rates when they bought larger homes during the pandemic, and the current situation around mortgages would lead to a significant increase in repayments for homeowners who are due to move to a new mortgage deal.

He also said first-time buyers could be “locked out of the market and locked into the private rental sector” because of the rising upfront costs of getting a loan.

In response, Mr Wilson argued: “They’ve made it easier for first-time buyers to purchase properties because of the reduction in stamp duty and that will make it a lot easier for people who couldn’t afford to get a run at the property ladder.

“None of these experts are saying the things we welcomed should be reversed. I haven’t heard one expert say these shouldn’t have happened and he (Chancellor) shouldn’t have given that support.

“What they’re saying, and I think it’s right, is that the Chancellor needs to explain how he intends to finance some things, which would have given some support to the financial markets and would have avoided the need for the Bank of England to say they’re going to increase mortgage rates.

“The bigger worry is people who are already committed to mortgages... especially the people who tied themselves to very large mortgages because of low interest rates, those are the people who are going to be in difficulty.”

He insisted the effect on mortgages demonstrated why “it’s important the Government looks at giving people tax cuts”, as it gives them more “disposable income”.

Such has been the reaction to Mr Kwarteng’s announcement last week that there have been growing calls for him to resign due to very real concerns he could actually bankrupt the UK economy.

But senior figures in Liz Truss’s Government are standing by him.

Treasury Minister Andrew Griffith claimed his plans “make our economy competitive”