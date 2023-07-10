Sammy Wilson hails Craigyhill bonfire as ‘best of Northern Ireland’ in Parliamentary motion

Craigyhill Bonfire in Larne has been completed (Picture by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has tabled a Parliamentary motion congratulating the people of Craigyhill in Larne for their efforts in building the ‘world’s tallest’ bonfire.

Organisers behind the Larne Craigyhill bonfire have confirmed the huge pyre has now officially been completed ahead of the Eleventh night when the area will welcome thousands of spectators.

Mr Wilson said: “The efforts of the people in Craigyhill are an example of what is best in Northern Ireland.

"This is truly a community venture, and one which has involved people from right across the community and it is a demonstration of how positive engagement in our history and culture can bring people together.

“It is disappointing that Council officers have not been co-operative in providing bins for the site, but again the organisers have stepped in and ensured that the entire site has been kept both safe and tidy.”

He added: “The bonfire has brought people to Larne from across Northern Ireland and further afield, and I hope that the efforts are now rightly included within the Guinness Book of Records.

“The Craigyhill bonfire has captured the imagination over the last few years and it is a powerful way to mark the July celebrations in a positive manner.

"The Glorious Revolution and the Williamite era which the bonfire tradition springs from are not just something from our past, but they are also the foundation on which our modern-day democratic institutions are built.”

In a social media post those behind the pyre confirmed the “finishing touches” were put on the bonfire on Sunday, as the area kicked off a two day festival culminating in the igniting of the structure.

Watch: Drone footage shows Craigyhill bonfire ‘largest in the world' ahead of Eleventh night

The organisers said they were “speechless” at the amount of people who turned up, and thanked all who helped complete the bonfire.

Its constructors say it is the largest bonfire in the world but last month it was confirmed the Guinness World Records said they were not planning to send an adjudicator to officially confirm the pyre’s record.

The pyre at Craigyhill in Larne reached a height of more than 202 feet last year, beating the previous world record of 198 feet set in Lustenau, Austria, in March 2019.

With no official Guinness World Records adjudicator to verify the record in 2022, organisers had hoped one could attend this year’s event.

A crowdfunding page set up last August in an attempt to raise the £9,000 required for the adjudication began to circulate online again this year.

A festival surrounding the bonfire is welcoming a number of DJs and other musical acts, with food and bouncy castles also being set up in the Larne estate.