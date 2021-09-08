Sammy Wilson’s call for people to pay for social care insurance leaves Alliance MLA Armstrong ‘flabbergasted’

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong has expressed shock at a suggestion by DUP MP Sammy Wilson that people in Northern Ireland should take out a new insurance plan to cover the costs of social care.

Mr Wilson said people were forced to put money aside for their pension so there is “no reason why there shouldn’t be an insurance plan” for what happens when they “get too old and have to be looked after by social care”.

The East Antrim MP told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster: “There are other ways of doing this that I think would be fairer, and of course people could take out insurance which is appropriate to the assets which they have and they wish to protect.”

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new health and social care tax to help the NHS recover from the Covid pandemic and improve social care.

But there has been criticism from MPs in Northern Ireland that it will be unfair on younger people, as well as those on lower incomes, and would see UK Government Ministers direct health spending on a devolved matter.

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong said she was “flabbergasted” by Mr Wilson’s suggestion.

“I don’t know whether he’s just talking off the top of his head or whether he’s thought this through at all, in any way, shape or form,” she told the BBC Radio Ulster Nolan show.

“It beggars belief that Sammy Wilson, a seasoned politician is coming out with something like this.

“Health care is free at the point of provision, that is why we have a national health service. Older people who need social care are not a burden, they shouldn’t have to pay additionally for it.”

The Strangford MLA added she was fortunate to be able to afford to pay national insurance and was glad to contribute in a society “where we care for each other through our national health service”.

She said there were increasing costs for those on lower incomes and governments “should be capping the rich” and looking after citizens in old age.

“We were promised that social care was going to be cared for from the money that we stopped sending to the EU as a result of Brexit

“£350m was promised for the health service. Sammy backed that and now he’s trying to come up with options to provide for social care whenever he knows what he promised during Brexit couldn’t happen,” Ms Armstrong concluded.