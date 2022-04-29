Samsung advert featuring woman running alone at night slammed as 'tone deaf' in wake of Ashling Murphy’s murder

A Samsung advertisement featuring a woman running alone at 2am has been described as “ludicrous” and “tone deaf” in the wake of the murder of an Irish teacher.

The ad shows a woman running through London in the early hours while wearing Samsung headphones.

Women’s safety group Reclaim These Streets described the campaign as “tone deaf” in light of the murder of Irish teacher Ashling Murphy, who was killed while on a run in Co Offaly in January.

The 23-year-old’s death caused shockwaves and sparked vigils across Ireland and beyond in her memory.

It led to the hashtag #shewasonarun as women shared stories about being harassed while out running.

Jamie Klingler, co-founder of Reclaim These Streets, said: “[The ad] is so tone deaf, especially in light of Ashling Murphy’s death. It’s disrespectful. It isn’t safe for us to run at night.”

Referring to a scene in the ad when a man on a bike rides up behind the woman and they interact, Ms Klingler said: “That’s the bit that really made me wince. It’s almost laughable how bad this ad is. Absolutely [it] should be pulled.”

Esther Newman, editor of the Women’s Running magazine, added: “I can’t imagine any woman wanting to run at that time, certainly not in a city.

“It seems like a really naive advert. In theory, it’s a lovely idea [to be able to run at 2am]. In reality, it’s not happening.”

Ms Newman said 70% of runners the magazine had surveyed reported facing issues around safety.

She added: “The idea that a woman would go out running at 2am and be wearing headphones is absolutely ludicrous.”

Samsung said: “The campaign was designed with a positive message in mind: to celebrate individuality and freedom to exercise at all hours.

“It was never our intention to be insensitive to conversations around women’s safety.

“As a global company with a diverse workforce, we apologise for how this may have been received.”