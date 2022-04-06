Sanctions helping Putin, says People Before Profit leader Gerry Carroll after party fails to clap for Zelensky

People Before Profit under fire over Ukrainian leader’s landmark Dail speech

People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll has defended his party after its TDs declined to applaud Volodymyr Zelensky following his address to the Dail yesterday.

After the Ukrainian president’s well-received speech, TDs and senators rose to their feet and applauded him. However, People Before Profit’s four representatives failed to join in.

Volodymyr Zelensky is given a standing ovation after addressing the Dail

In his historic address to the Irish parliament, Mr Zelensky thanked the Republic for supporting Ukraine from the earliest days of the war.

Addressing a joint sitting of the Houses of the Oireachtas via a translator, he said: “You did not doubt starting [to help us]. You began doing this right away.

“Although you are a neutral country, you have not remained neutral to the disaster and to the mishaps that Russia has brought to Ukraine.”

Mr Zelensky concluded his address to both Houses of the Oireachtas by calling on the Republic to convince the European Union to impose more economic sanctions on Russia.

After criticism of his party’s failure to applaud the Ukrainian president, Mr Carroll, a former MLA for West Belfast and an Assembly candidate, said he “stood with the people of Ukraine and [stood] with them in their struggle against the Russian imperialist invasion”.

Gerry Carroll

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar

“However, we have consistently said we don’t agree with President Zelensky’s calls for a Nato-imposed no-fly zone, which would mean an escalation of war and death and destruction across Europe, not to mention the danger and risk of possible nuclear war,” he added.

“In addition, we don’t agree with the extension of sanctions which are hurting ordinary Russian people and appear to be actually helping to bolster Putin’s support at home.

“We won’t take any lessons or lectures from political parties North or South who cosied up to Putin and his regime for years and have only recently seemingly done a U-turn.”

Earlier yesterday, SDLP Foyle Assembly candidate Brian Tierney slammed People Before Profit’s opposition to strong sanctions following the impassioned plea from Mr Zelensky.

“Given all that has happened in Ukraine in the last few weeks and months, it is hard to fathom how anyone could react with anything other than solidarity with Volodymyr Zelensky and his people, who have shown such courage in the face of unwarranted Russian aggression,” Mr Tierney said.

“The decision by the leadership of People Before Profit to oppose sanctions in the face of evidence of war crimes in Bucha, Kharkiv and across the region is, frankly, a disgrace.

“It’s particularly appalling that at a time when ordinary Irish people on both sides of the border are doing everything they can to raise humanitarian aid and get help to those fleeing Russian aggression that People Before Profit have chosen to act towards the Ukrainian president in this way.”

People Before Profit’s move was also criticised by Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney.

“I think anybody who listens to President Zelensky and who decided not to applaud his contribution doesn’t reflect the views of the vast, vast majority of Irish people,” he said.

“His country is going through hell right now. He’s witnessing a lot of that in terms of the areas that he’s been visiting in the last number of days.

“The idea that you wouldn’t stand and applaud his courage, his bravery, his leadership, but also out of respect for what his country is going through, to my mind is extraordinary.”