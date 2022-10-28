Sandbags deployed to protect homes in the North West following overnight flooding

A car stranded in flood water in an area known as the 'bywash' on Creggan Road in Derry following heavy rain. Picture Martin McKeown.

Heavy and persistent rain has affected Northern Ireland overnight and into Friday morning resulting in flooding in parts of the North West.

A yellow weather warning was in place up to 11am with the Met Office advising that heavy downpours are likely to cause some disruption and flooding.

The police reminded motorists to take “extreme caution” when travelling on the roads due to hazardous driving conditions.

“There are a number of roads flooded and impassable. Please follow road signs, slow down and think about whether or not your journey is essential,” an officer said.

Translink notified passengers that due to severe flooding in the Dungiven-Glenshane Road area, services are “severely delayed”.

Delays of approximately 45 minutes were expected on the 212 Derry-Belfast route at all stops after Dungiven which would cause a knock-on effect to services on the return from Belfast.

Main Street in Dungiven has however reopened to traffic after being closed for a period which should improve journey times.

On Friday morning at least one motorist in Derry had to abandon their vehicle after it got stuck in flood water on Creggan Road.

Local councillors have been assisting homeowners in the Ivy Mead area which is repeatedly impacted by flooding including Philip McKinney of the Alliance Party, the SDLP’s Sean Mooney and Darren Guy of the UUP.

Also on site was UUP councillor Ryan McCready who said sandbags have been deployed and lots of volunteers were in the area.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, he said: “The flooding was not as bad as last time. Some homes at Ivy Mead were a couple of feet away from being impacted, but none were thankfully.

"Residents at Ivy Mead were absolutely livid and fuming. A lot of them were going to work but the water was rising so they couldn’t and were worried about their homes.

“They’re asking questions from local reps and agency about why no budget has been agreed from remedial works (flood defences) and why they’re living under threat of localised flooding.

“The response from the Department for Infrastructure was better this time, it was very timely. They have learnt lessons; sandbags, trailers and trucks, everything was at hand.

"And Rivers Agency officers were out in relatively quick time to assess the impact and advise residents."

He added: "A lady in Claudy was an inch away from being flooded but we managed to get sandbags and a trailer up to her in time.

"There are other homes in outlying areas such as Bready and Greysteel which were affected."

SDLP Councillor Sean Mooney said: "Nobody should have to worry that their home could be damaged anytime there is a spell of heavy rain and it's important efforts are taken to find a long-term solution to these issues."

Clooney Road between Greysteel and the City of Derry Airport roundabout, which was closed due to flooding, has now reopened.

The Met Office has tweeted saying: “Ground conditions are now fairly saturated in places and this combined with (leaves) falling, increases the risk of some localised surface water flooding overnight and early Friday morning in Northern Ireland.”

Cloud and rain is expected to clear away through this morning to leave a mainly dry and bright afternoon.

A few showers will develop later in the afternoon. Another mild day will see a maximum temperature 16 °C.

Yellow warnings can be issued for a range of weather situations.

Many are issued when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places.

Other yellow warnings are issued when the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people, but the certainty of those impacts occurring is much lower.

The Department for Infrastructure said it responded to 212 calls to its flooding incident line and estimated the 1,200 sandbags were deployed.

It added: “With regards to flood defence measures in the area, the Department is reviewing our current proposals in light of the recent flooding to ensure that they would be effective in reducing the impact of any river flooding to properties in Drumahoe and Eglinton.

"Subject to being able to demonstrate the economic viability and affordability of any proposals and gaining the required approvals, the Department will progress the schemes as promptly as possible.”