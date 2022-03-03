Sands of time blown away to reveal boat from 1800s in Portrush

Recent storms lead to unearthing of 200-year-old vessel on beach

Discovery: The wreck of the wooden vessel has generated much excitement in Portrush

A wooden fishing boat dating back to the 1800s that was submerged below sand has been found on a Co Antrim beach following the recent storms.

The wreck, believed to be between 150 and 200 years old, emerged on the ‘Wee Beach’ at Portrush Harbour at low tide this week after strong winds swept away the sand in what has been described as a “once in a lifetime exposure”.

Discovery of the double-ended wooden vessel has caused much excitement in the town.

It may have been built in the Drontheim style, a traditional boat with slender and fine lines used for sailing, fishing, rowing or carrying cargo.

A series of photographs showing the timbers were posted on the Portmagic Facebook page by a local man, who wrote: “Amazed by these photos my mate Julian sent me of the wee strand. Massive sand removal following storm has exposed a 200-year-old wooden wreck sunk many years ago and submerged below sand apparently ever since.”

The photos were taken by Julian Laverty, who was going for a swim when something caught his eye.

“It was around midday and low tide. Over the past few weeks, we’ve had huge storms that have washed the sand away,” he said.

“I thought it was an old pipeline or railway line, but there were a couple of men there who were archaeologists, taking a look.

“I went home and got changed and then headed back down to the beach with the dog to see what was going on.

“That’s when I heard it was an old boat, probably about 200 years old. I heard them say it was a Drontheim.

“It looks to be a substantial boat, 20ft long, maybe longer, and probably travelled along the coast. But how it got there is anyone’s guess. Maybe it sank at some stage.”

Chairman of Portrush Heritage Group John McNally said it was possible the boat had been beached at low tide and left there.

“It wasn’t necessarily shipwrecked, but we don’t know what happened; only that it’s never been seen by locals in living memory,” he explained.

“We don’t normally see these sorts of exceptionally low sand levels but recently we’ve had three major storms that dragged sand away from the beach.

“It’s a once in a lifetime exposure, really. No one discovered it or dug it up — nature took the sand away and uncovered the skeletal remains of the boat. And the sand will cover it up again.

“There’s a lot of excitement about the discovery and members of our group are looking into it more.”