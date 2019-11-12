Santa Claus to arrive in Belfast this Saturday for Christmas parade

Santa Claus is coming to Belfast for the Christmas parade, with thousands of families due to line the streets to see him fly in.

The annual procession, which takes place this Saturday, November 16, will see Father Christmas spread some festive cheer as he dashes through the city on his Frozen-inspired sleigh.

There may be a chill in the air but this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Setting off from Writer’s Square at 11.50am, Santa, Mrs Claus and Rudolph the Reindeer will steer their sleigh along Donegal Street, past St Anne’s Cathedral, arriving at Royal Avenue at noon.

To add to the magic, a host of Christmas characters will entertain the crowds as they await Santa’s arrival, including a juggling elf, a giant toy soldier, a stilt-walking ice-queen, the Grinch and the ugly sisters.

The parade will end at CastleCourt, where Santa will take up residence in the grotto at 1pm.

Belfast’s ever-popular Christmas Market at the City Hall is also returning on Saturday, opening at 10am, while the lights switch-on is at 6.30pm.

Starting at 4pm, on the buildings opposite CastleCourt, families can watch the animated adventures of Soda the Cat and Champ the Dog as they try to make it home for Christmas.