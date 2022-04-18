Saoradh parade: Five arrested under Terrorism Act after police attacked with petrol bombs in Derry

Six men were arrested during Saoradh’s National Republican Commemoration march in Londonderry on Monday, after police officers came under attack from petrol bombs.

The missiles were thrown at police Land Rovers, which were seen going up in flames before attempting to drive away, which were stationed outside the city cemetery after the Easter parade on Monday.

Five men – aged, 29, 38, 40, 50 and 54 years old – were arrested under the Terrorism Act. A sixth man, aged 40, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour.

All six men remain in custody on Monday evening and police also seized a number of vehicles, suspected terrorist uniforms and petrol bombs.

Chief Superintendent Ryan Henderson said: “Earlier today, police were in attendance at a notified parade in the city. On the basis of initial observations, participants in the parade were assessed as having potentially committed criminal offences. Police monitored the event closely and, at what was considered to be an appropriate point, took action to secure evidence and make arrests.

“Whilst doing so, police officers came under attack from petrol bombs and masonry.

"Our officers showed tremendous courage and professionalism in what was still clearly a dangerous situation. Fortunately, none of our officers, or members of the public were injured as a result of this reckless and criminal behaviour. Our enquiries will continue over the coming days and weeks to bring offenders to justice.”

Crowds had gathered in the city for the parade despite calls for it to be rescheduled because it was set to take place on the third anniversary of journalist Lyra McKee’s murder in Derry.

Police swoop as the Saoradh unfinished revolution parade takes place in the streets of Derry on April 18, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

There was a heavy PSNI presence throughout the proceedings, and police were pictured making arrests near the end of the event.

The parade took off from around Free Derry Corner around 3pm and arrived in the city cemetery shortly after 3.30pm, where wreaths were to be laid on the republican plot.

The New IRA’s political wing had previously warned of the potential for “conflict” at the ‘Unfinished Revolution National Easter Commemoration’.

It said that any responsibility for “any conflict will rest with the aggressors in the crown forces”.

The group added: “We call on all republicans to stand with the [commemoration committee] on Easter Monday at Free Derry Corner and defend the right to be a republican while holding a dignified Easter commemoration.”

Saoradh held the parade on the same day as the Ms McKee’s murder by its New IRA military wing three years ago.

It is thought that at least 2,000 people were in attendance, between marchers and those following the parade.

Men and women marching in the parade wore black, with masks covering their face up to their eyes. Many carried flags, including the tricolour and the flag of Ulster.

The Parades Commission had ordered participants not to wear any paramilitary-style clothing after a complaint by the late writer’s family.

Multiple public figures have condemned the violence on Monday.

SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: “Today is the third anniversary of the murder of Lyra McKee on the streets of our city. A young journalist who was trying to make a life for herself in Derry and who had so much to give to our community.

"Lyra’s memory continues to galvanise our resolve against the men of violence who prey on bigotry and hate. Derry stands with Lyra’s family, with Sara and with everyone who knew her today.

“The scenes from the city cemetery this afternoon are absolutely and totally wrong. Young people in our city are being manipulated into carrying out violent attacks against police officers by people who are intent on dragging this city and its people backwards. We wont let them win.

“Those responsible for orchestrating a very clearly pre-arranged attack on police wanted to create a violent standoff this afternoon. They want to whip up division, fear and resentment because it’s the only way they can gain a foothold in our community.

"They need to understand that those days are long gone and they aren’t coming back. The people of Derry want to live in peace with their neighbours. We wont have that peace threatened by anyone, let alone cowards that send kids out to throw petrol bombs.”

UUP councillor and Foyle Assembly candidate, Ryan McCready, said the scenes were “absolutely disgraceful” and “regressive”.

“The actions by those involved on Monday should not be applauded,” he added.

“For these events to take place shortly after a vigil for Lyra McKee, on the third anniversary of her murder by a masked gunman, is grossly insensitive and distasteful,” he said.

DUP Assembly candidate for Foyle, Garry Middleton tweeted: “These people have no shame. We have seen the impact of violence on our streets over many decades. Lives destroyed. Devastating that another generation of young people are being exposed to such hatred and bigotry.”

South Antrim Assembly candidate for the Alliance Party, John Blair also said: “Nothing respectful or commemorative about violent attacks on Police bringing further threat and fear to local communities. Any information on those responsible should be forwarded asap to Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Sinead McLaughlin, SDLP candidate for Foyle added: “New IRA activity at any time is unacceptable. On the anniversary of the killing of Lyra McKee it is even more so. This is an insult to her memory, to Sara, her family & to the people of Creggan & Derry. Disgusting.”