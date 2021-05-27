Saturday’s Ulster Rugby match cancelled after four players test positive for Covid-19

An Ulster Rugby match due to be played in Belfast on Saturday has been cancelled after four players tested positive for Covid-19.

Ulster Rugby were due to play Scarlets in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

Announcing the cancellation this evening, Ulster Rugby said they were “assisting” four players who had tested positive for coronavirus.

“The latest round of PCR testing at Ulster Rugby, which was carried out yesterday, has returned four positive results. These individuals are currently asymptomatic and now self-isolating in-line with public health protocols,” they said in a statement.

“The Public Health Agency has been informed and Ulster Rugby is continuing to follow its internal contact tracing process.

“Further PCR testing of players and staff is due to take place tomorrow and all training at Senior and Academy level has been suspended until further notice.

“In making this decision, both the league and Ulster Rugby followed the guidance established by the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group, and had the full support of the Public Health Agency.”

The 500 spectators who were due to attend the fixture will receive a full refund, according to the club.

They also confirmed the game will not be rescheduled at a later date. According to the club, PRO14 Rugby has deemed the fixture a 0-0 draw and awarded four match points to Scarlets.

Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie said: “We appreciate the news that our upcoming fixture is cancelled will be deeply disappointing for our supporters, particularly those who were due to join us at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, but we are in complete agreement that the collective decision to cancel the match is the correct one.

“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of our players and staff, as well as the wider community, so we will continue to work closely, together with the IRFU, with the Public Health Agency to ensure that we follow the necessary public health advice, as we provide support to the individuals involved.”