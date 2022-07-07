Save my son from a life of scoliosis pain, pleads Derry mum behind fundraising appeal

Two-year-old Patrick needs scoliosis treatment only available in the US

The mother of a two-year-old boy who needs specialist treatment for scoliosis has appealed for help in funding a life-altering trip to the US.

Nikita Burke hopes to accompany her son Patrick to a clinic in the States where he will be fitted with a special cast.

Scoliosis is characterised by curvature of the spine and often develops during the growth spurt just before puberty.

Patrick has two curves in his spine, meaning that walking short distances and playing is very painful.

“He can’t go on a trampoline or anything — we’ve had to take that down,” said Nikita, from Cornshell Fields, Londonderry.

“He’s an active boy but is not really allowed to do anything in case it gets worse. Patrick has had the condition since birth. In many cases, people aren’t diagnosed until they are teenagers.

“Me and his daddy noticed it early on and went to the doctors. We were assured it was nothing to worry about, but we pushed for an X-ray, then last year the X-ray confirmed he had scoliosis.

“[He can’t sit to] play with his wee cars. He wants to do things, but his body won’t allow him.”

To treat the condition, plaster casts are applied at regular intervals — typically eight to 16 weeks — depending on the child’s age and growth until the curvature improves.

Nikita said the cost of the treatment and their travel to and from Philadelphia had already been covered.

But there will be considerable extra expenses incurred while staying in the city. Treatment could also take a number of years, involving back and forth trips to the US, so Nikita decided to appeal to members of the public for their support.

“The sooner the treatment can take place, the better,” she said.

“His condition has worsened over the past few months. This innovative cast will make such a difference to his life.

“As it stands, if his back isn’t corrected now, he will have to undergo a series of operations until he is an adult.

“This new procedure avoids all that, and that’s what I want because these operations could go on for his lifetime.

“A number of other children from Northern Ireland have already travelled to the US and had the procedure completed successfully.

“It can only be done on infants, so it’s important Patrick is treated as soon as possible.”

The cast treatment is currently unavailable through the NHS in Northern Ireland, but the health minister has been lobbied to consider introducing it.

Nikita intends to host fundraising events over the next few weeks, the first in Bishop’s of Creggan on Monday.

“All I want is for Patrick to have a far better quality of life, to not have to endure the pain of repeated surgeries,” she said.

“People who have gone through these surgeries are in constant pain. I just don’t want that for my son.

“I would do anything to get him over there and to have a better quality of life without the need for surgery.”

The Department of Health has been contacted for comment.

You can make contributions to the appeal by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/patricks-scoliosis-treatment-in-america