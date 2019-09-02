‘Save Our Yard’ banner to be displayed in support of Harland and Wolff workers

Football fans are showing solidarity with the workers, whose jobs are in danger.

A 60-foot “Save Our Yard” banner was due to be displayed at Monday evening’s fixture against Institute at the Oval.

The banner had been hung previously from the Goliath crane by the workforce.

It shows that workers have the power to change things – if only they get organised and take decisive actionSusan Fitzgerald, Unite

Unite regional co-ordinating officer Susan Fitzgerald said: “The workers in Harland and Wolff are now entering their fifth week of an occupation of the shipyard in defence of jobs and skills.

“Over the course of those weeks they have been overwhelmed by a huge outpouring of solidarity from individuals and organisations across Belfast, and indeed across these islands.”

There have been “positive discussions” over the sale of Harland and Wolff, the administrators said.

The firm entered administration in August under business advisers BDO.

Around 120 jobs are at risk and the future of a yard which built the Titanic is uncertain.

Ms Fitzgerald said the stance of union members had “struck a chord” with working-class people who face a reality of stagnating pay, precarious working and redundancies.

“It shows that workers have the power to change things – if only they get organised and take decisive action.

“The workforce has been visited by trade unionists, artists, sporting clubs and cultural figures – becoming a focus for all those who seek progressive change.

“They have shown leadership all too lacking from the majority of political leaders.”

She said the decision by Glentoran to proudly display the banner of the workers at their home game demonstrates the level of support existing for the workers’ bold action.