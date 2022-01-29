Saville Inquiry left a cloud hanging over Gerald’s name and we won’t rest until it is cleared'

A man who marched with Bloody Sunday victim Gerald Donaghey says there is an onus on witnesses of events that day to help clear his name.

The Saville Report’s findings meant he was the only one of the dead left with doubt hanging over him.

In Abbey Park a soldier shot and killed 35-year-old Gerard McKinney.

According to Saville, the same shot passed through Mr McKinney and hit Gerald.

He was a member of Na Fianna Éireann, the IRA’s youth wing.

Nail bombs were later found in the 17-year-old’s pockets.

His family and witnesses maintain they were planted by the security forces.

The Saville Report concluded the nail bombs were “probably” in his possession when he was shot.

But it added: “However, we are sure that Gerald Donaghey was not preparing or attempting to throw a nail bomb when he was shot; and we are equally sure that he was not shot because of his possession of nail bombs. He was shot while trying to escape from soldiers.”

Conal McFeely, founder of the Ráth Mór centre in Creggan and former chair of the Bloody Sunday Trust, was on the march with the teenager.

“Ultimately, many people here still haven’t achieved justice and equality under the law,” he said.

“Gerry Donaghey, who was 17 years old, like many young people of his age, was out peacefully protesting for civil rights on that day.

“The Saville Report should have vindicated Gerry.

“I feel that I, and the others who marched with Gerry, many of whom saw what happened to him and ended up in prison as a direct result of the state’s actions that day, have a duty to continue to fight for justice for him.

“On this 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, it is important that we all remember, in our own ways, the suffering of all the families and the hurt that was done to Derry and Ireland that day.

“The struggle for civil rights, equality and inclusion, exemplified by those who marched on that fateful day, will go on, and we shall overcome.”

Tony Doherty, whose father Patrick also died in the Parachute Regiment massacre and who is now chair of the trust, said it had on many occasions publicly stated it disagreed with Lord Saville’s finding that Gerald had nail bombs on his person when he was killed.

“We believe, based on eye-witness and other evidence presented to the Saville Inquiry, that he was unarmed and nail bombs were placed on his body at a British Army barracks on Foyle Road after his body was taken there by soldiers. We will always stand by his family’s belief that Gerald was completely innocent of any allegation,” he said.

Speaking this week, Kate Nash, whose brother William (19) was shot dead and father Alexander wounded, said Gerald’s family “were not happy” with the accusation that he had nail bombs in his pockets.

Ms Nash added: “Those nail bombs were planted on him by the RUC at that time and we know that, we know that.

“Even when the police investigation was going on my sister asked them to investigate who put the nail bombs in Gerald’s pocket. But that claim has stayed, no matter how much we talk about it.

“However, it’s very, very important to remember for the family that his name is fully cleared.

“And Lord Saville saying that he wasn’t going to fire those nail bombs... he didn’t have nail bombs to fire.

“We have to keep exposing this because that family were very hurt by that, very hurt.”

Julieann Campbell includes the words of Gerald’s mother Mary in her new book about that day.

She said: “Mary campaigned to the very end about Gerald and the nail bombs and she died just shortly after the Saville Report when Gerald was the only one not fully declared innocent, because Lord Saville said he ‘probably’ had nail bombs in his pocket, and that probably did all the damage.”