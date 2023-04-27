Sawn-off shotgun found in woodland linked to North Antrim UDA

Police have discovered a sawn-off shotgun in woodland near Dervock in Co Antrim .

Detectives from the PSNI are appealing for information following the report of a suspected firearm being found.

The gun and a number of cartridges were recovered from a woodland, just outside the village, on the afternoon of Wednesday April 26.

Detective Inspector Ray Phelan said: “The item, which has been examined by Ammunition Technical Officers, is a sawed-off shotgun.

"It, along with the cartridges, will be subject to further forensic examination. Meanwhile, an extensive search of the woodland has taken place.”

Detective Inspector Phelan continued: “Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force are carrying out enquiries, and one line of enquiry is that the weapon may have been under the control of the North Antrim UDA.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to please get in touch.

“The woodland, which is just outside Dervock, is accessible by the Conogher Road. I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in this area.

“Please contact our officers on 101, quoting reference number 1056 of 26/04/2023. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force is a multi-agency task force set up in Northern Ireland to protect communities by tackling all forms of criminality linked to paramilitarism.

It consists of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the National Crime Agency and HM Revenue & Customs.