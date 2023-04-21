Scam-busting NI YouTuber teams up with BBC series to help expose con artists

Series 2 of the BAFTA-nominated Scam Interceptors is set to air next month.

A Northern Ireland YouTuber known for exposing the activities of scammers across the world is to feature in a new series of a BAFTA-nominated BBC series that hunts down those responsible for scams.

The YouTuber, who operates under the pseudonym Jim Browning, has spent years turning the tables on fraudsters at scam call centres as a way of exposing their methods and educating those watching.

Browning’s videos usually see him take on the role of someone falling victim to a tech support scam, detailing to viewers the language and tactics used by scammers.

Browning announced via his Twitter account that he had worked alongside the BBC for the latest series of Scam Interceptors, which also works to expose those behind a number of scams.

BBC Reporter Nick Stapleton announced the second series of the programme – which was previously nominated for a BAFTA Award in the Daytime section – was due to air on May 1 at 10am.

"This time we're not only intercepting scams - we're IDing the bosses behind the scam call industry and holding them to account,” he said.

"I am not exactly impartial, but I'm incredibly proud of what the team has achieved this time around - it's a massive step forward from series one and takes things to a new level entirely.”

Tagged in the initial tweet, Browning retweeted the announcement, adding: “I worked with the BBC to expose scams and scam bosses. Check out #ScamInterceptors on Monday 1st May on BBC One.”