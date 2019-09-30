Scammer targets dementia patient in Northern Ireland care home

Alert after fraud bid on resident of care home

Scammers have reached a new low by targeting a care home resident in Northern Ireland who has advanced dementia, it can be revealed.

A woman in her 80s, who cannot walk or talk, has received a letter offering money, which was addressed to her and sent to the care home which provides her with round-the-clock care. In a further sickening twist, the fraudster continued to encourage the woman to become involved in a multimillion dollar theft, even after receiving an email saying she was an elderly widow who has no understanding of financial matters.

The family of the victim has expressed horror that scammers are deliberately setting their sights on people living in care homes.

They have also raised concerns over how the scammers knew where she lived as the information is only held by close family members and health authorities.

Read more PSNI refused to investigate builder who allegedly conned pensioner out of hundreds of pounds

The Belfast Telegraph set up a fake email account and responded to the original letter, which offered the victim a share of more than $48m.

Purporting to be the recipient of the letter, we sent an email asking for further information, which said: "This sounds interesting but it also seems complicated to me.

"I apologise but I am elderly and don't understand a lot about money as my late husband looked after our bank account and bills. Can you please explain more what I need to do in order to help?

"It would be useful to get some more money to help me pay my bills because I do not work anymore."

The scammer responded, asking the elderly lady to set up and offshore bank account and also stressing that she tells no one what she is doing. They said they would then transfer the money into the lady's bank account.

The son of the woman being targeted said: "I am shocked and disgusted that an elderly dementia sufferer has been targeted in a nursing home by scammers.

"Nothing about these people who prey on the vulnerable should come as a surprise, but surely this is a new low?

"While I do not want my mother to be identified so that she can become a further target for other despicable individuals, I want other families to be aware of this alarming practice.

"Thankfully my father handed the letter to me and I will be acting on it. However, he was initially confused and agitated by the correspondence.

"What concerns me the most is that my mother has been in a nursing home for years, she has no contact with the outside world except through her family because of the advanced nature of her condition, so how did her personal details come into the scammers' possession?

"I will be raising the issue with the home, the Information Commissioner and anti-fraud organisations."

The Commissioner for Older People in Northern Ireland, Eddie Lynch, described the attempt to steal from an elderly dementia patient as "appalling".

However, he said he was not surprised that scammers are deliberately targeting someone so vulnerable.

"Scammers know that older people may be more vulnerable than others to the techniques that they use and that's why they callously target them," he said.

"Being a victim of a scam can have a serious impact on the person's mental health and wellbeing, particularly with more vulnerable people. It can damage their sense of trust, security and independence."

He urged everyone, especially those with elderly relatives or close friends who are older, to be aware and vigilant.

He continued: "I'd also urge care workers and staff in care homes to be wary if there is a sudden or noticeable increase in post for residents and ensure that they report any suspicious activity to the PSNI on 101 or Action Fraud."