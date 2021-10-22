Scammers alert for young online gamers

Local parents are urged to put controls in place

Fighting for fun: Call of Duty Black Ops is one of most popular online games

The leader of a Belfast online gaming team has advised parents to make sure controls are put in place as scammers target players of games such as Fifa, Call Of Duty and Fortnite.

The popularity of cross-platform multiplayer games increased during lockdown, with many young people setting up online accounts with their parents’ bank details.

A report by Lloyds Bank found a fifth of gamers had either been a victim of a scam or knew someone who had. Less than a third said they knew how to spot one.

The bank surveyed 2,002 people who play online at least once a month, with 40% of those aged eight to 15 saying they spend their pocket money on gaming.

Fraudsters are targeting gamers through phishing emails or texts, in-game chat functions, malware and by impersonating in-game support staff.

Stuart McAllister (31) from PC and console gaming group Belfast Storm advised gamers to set up a two-step authentication log-in for their online accounts through an app.

Before finalising any purchases, a verification code is sent to the player by the authenticator, which is then entered to confirm a purchase.

Mr McAllister advised parents to talk to their children about in-game purchases and make sure they ask permission before buying anything.

“It is scary because people can lose thousands of pounds but I tend to not react [to emails or texts] unless I know something has came out of my account or PayPal,” he said.

“At the end of the day, kids are playing games they probably shouldn’t be. It’s just getting those parental controls in place.

“My son is very well warned and he comes to me before buying [Fortnite currency] V-Bucks or points for Rainbow Six Siege and I would go through it with him.

“It’s just having your back-up there in terms of your two-step verification and having passwords in place for anyone looking to purchase something.”

In partnership with The Association for UK Interactive Entertainment, cyber security experts and two London universities, Lloyds has come up with a simple six-step guide to protect against online gaming fraud — Screen, hide, investigate, evaluate, lock and delink (Shield).

The PSNI said scammers will go to great lengths to trick people and take advantage of their vulnerability.

“With the evolution of in-game purchases in the world of online gaming and the necessity for the use of real currencies to make online purchases, it is also now an obvious target for scammers.

“Scammers are creative and will do whatever they can to obtain user’s details and gain access to their accounts.

“Guarding personal and banking details and being constantly aware of the dangers is essential.

“General information around scams can be found on the ScamwiseNI Facebook page, @scamwiseni or www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni, and specific information in relation to online gaming can be found at www.getsafeonline.org/personal/articles/gaming”