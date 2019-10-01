Scammers net £50k from Co Tyrone business

The business was sent fake emails in the scam (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Police have issued a warning after a Co Tyrone business was conned out of almost £50,000.

The fraud was reported on August 29 when the firm was sent fake emails that resulted in three separate payments being made to a scammer.

Police said an investigation is ongoing to see if the money can be recovered.

Less than two weeks later, scammers claiming to be from a telecoms provider targeted a Lisburn woman in her 70s.

She was duped into thinking her internet router had been hacked and the criminal was able to gain access to her laptop. The pensioner lost £2,000, which is yet to be recovered.

On September 12, another Lisburn woman narrowly avoided losing £10,000 after a scammer contacted a her online and persuaded her to transfer the money to a bank account.

When she went to the bank to make the transfer, however, staff became suspicious and the fraud was stopped.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Simon Walls urged people to be vigilant about scams and warn their family members of the risks.

“There is plenty of advice available to ensure you are scam aware. For businesses, we advise checking thoroughly before making any payment," he said.

2Double check that the accounts to which the payments are being made are the correct accounts and never disclose account details to any unauthorised person or allow anyone access to them via your computer.

“If you are concerned by unsolicited calls, emails or letters then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or call police on the non-emergency number 101."