Scammers swindle nearly £190k from six Northern Ireland victims, with one woman losing £64k

Almost £90k stolen in just one day

Scammers have swindled nearly £190,000 from six victims in Northern Ireland in recent months, police have warned.

The PSNI said it received six reports from people who had been defrauded out of large amounts of money in November and December last year.

The victims lost between £8,000 and £64,000 each.

In one incident a fraudster spent five hours on the phone with one victim taking £10,000 from their bank account.

Chief Superintendent Simon Walls warned the public to be "vigilant at all times" with scammers increasingly targeting vulnerable people in Northern Ireland.

"Please, be aware of a phone call, or a dodgy email, where something just doesn't feel quite right. Stay on your guard, every day, and do not let yourself be scammed," he said.

"I would also urge people to have a conversation with loved ones about scams, especially if you know someone who is vulnerable.”

The first report to police was made on Wednesday December 18 when a woman from Belfast had been contacted in the morning by someone claiming to be from a telecoms provider who said her account had been hacked and access was needed to her laptop to fix the issue.

The victim did not suspect the scam as she had recently signed up with a new provider.

After five hours on the phone with the scammer, during which two software programmes were downloaded, the victim found herself £10,000 out of pocket.

Attempts had been made to take money from other accounts, but the transactions were stopped before any more money was lost.

Another report made on the same day, a woman from Co Antrim was contacted by someone claiming to represent a global online retailer.

The scammer kept the woman on the phone for nearly three hours. During this time the fraudster was able to cajole the woman into giving him her account details which led to £10,000 being taken.

A third report of fraud was received on the same day where money was swindled from a person in Co Tyrone.

A man was contacted by someone claiming to be a close friend via Facebook messenger. The person masquerading as his friend asked for the loan of money, which he agreed to - £8,000 in total.

The victim subsequently discovered his friend's account had been hacked and he had been scammed.

In a fourth report, again on the same day, a woman from Co Antrim lost £61,000 in an online romance scam. The victim began contact with the scammer via a dating website, and they continued to keep in touch to the point where she transferred him the funds.

On Thursday December 19, a man from Co Down had been duped out of around £36,000 in an online scam after he was contacted by an individual via email in late October who said he would invest his money.

The victim took the scammer at his word and allowed him contact to his computer, and subsequently his bank details.

The sixth report involved a woman from the Co Antrim area who had been in touch with a person on November 17 whom she believed represented a major online retailer.

She was transferred to another person claiming to be from a UK wide law enforcement agency. She was persuaded to download an app that would keep money in another account safe, which she did.

However, multiple transactions were made resulting in a total loss of £64,000.

Chief Superintendent Walls added: "Scams come in all shapes and sizes, from mandate fraud to old fashioned telephone scams to classic romance scams, and they all have one thing in common. They are orchestrated and executed by people who will go to whatever lengths necessary to take people’s money.

“Scammers are callous, unscrupulous individuals who don’t care about the impact of their actions, which can be devastating and life changing.

“In each of these scams, the victims genuinely believed what they doing was for real, and the people who they were dealing with were genuine. It’s devastating for them to realise that, not only have they been conned, but they have also lost their money.

He added: "Never disclose your personal or banking details to anyone over the phone or online, no matter how convincing they may seem, and never allow an unauthorised person to have access to such details via your computer.

“If you have any concerns about unsolicited calls, emails or letters then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040. You can also call police on the non-emergency number 101.”

Further advice and information can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni