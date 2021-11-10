Scammers target 40% of NI public in three years

PSNI are urging the public to be on their guard against a recent wave of scams.

In the last three years 40% of people in Northern Ireland have been targeted by a scam, the Consumer Council has revealed.

Chief executive Noyona Chundur said scammers were finding new ways to target people with the PSNI saying there had been an increase in social media and online shopping scams.

Police also said the age group most affected was 20 to 49-year-olds, despite a perception it was older groups often thought of as victims.

Superintendent Gerard Pollock said there had been a significant rise in the number of reported scams since 2016, which was also when Scamwise NI was founded in response to the growing number of con tricks circulating in the region.

Many organisations helped launch Scamwise NI, including the PSNI, Department of Justice, The Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland and the Northern Ireland Policing Board.

In the 2015/16 financial year, the PSNI said 2,230 fraud offences were reported. In the 2020/21 year, that figure had risen to 5,825.

"Whilst there has been a rise in general around the UK and further afield, we are pleased that through our commitment to raising awareness, more and more people are spotting and therefore reporting scams," Supt Pollock continued.

"Fraudsters are continually coming up with more sophisticated and convincing ways of duping people out of money and possessions so partnerships like ScamwiseNI are vital in ensuring they do not succeed."

Last month, Northern Ireland was hit by a wave of scams involving the use of text messages and WhatsApp by fraudsters.

Police also warned the public to be wary of fraudsters after an older woman was recently scammed out of £30,000 by a man claiming to work for an internet service provider.

"We are living in a society where scammers will go out of their way to dupe people out of their money in lots of different ways," commented Eddie Lynch, the commissioner for older people for Northern Ireland.

"Anyone can become a victim of a scam which is why I... will continue to work with and promote the partnership's efforts to ensure our older citizens are well informed."