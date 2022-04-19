Scamwise NI cop warns about fake life insurance calls after being targeted by fraudsters

A senior PSNI officer who heads an anti-scam campaign has been targeted by scammers.

Superintendent Gerard Pollock, who chairs ScamwiseNI, received a fake life insurance call.

Police are advising people to be vigilant, warning that anyone can be a victim of scams.

Mr Pollock said: “This call, like many others, relies on your responses, your engagement, for the scam to work and the best way to stop it is often to hang up the call.

“The caller told me they were ringing from a life insurance company I did not recognise about my life insurance policy.

“When I said no, the caller asked you don’t have a life insurance policy? Before hanging up the call. This caller faked a local telephone number to make the scam more convincing which is a common trick of criminals,” he added.

“These criminals rely on people saying yes, I do have a life insurance policy, that is the hook on which they reel you in, to gather either personal or financial details, for their gain and your loss.”

Mr Pollock said that by applying the “scam test” will help you spot a scam and help prevent you becoming the victim of a scam.

A warning should be if you have been contacted out of the blue or if you were asked for personal details or financial details.

“We would encourage members of the public to be extremely vigilant when it comes to this type of scam,” he added.

“Fraudsters are consistently coming up with more sophisticated ways to gain access to unsuspecting victims’ personal details and cheat people out of money.”

If you have received a call of this kind or are concerned by the intent of unsolicited calls, emails, letters or text messages then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or call police on the non-emergency telephone number 101.

For further advice and information visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni.