Scarlet Duddy: missing Derry girl ‘found safe and well’ say PSNI

Young Derry girl Scarlet Duddy has been found safe and well, the PSNI has said.

Police said the four year old had been located on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, the PSNI said the youngster could be in Co Donegal after she was last scene around midday on Monday leaving a play centre in Derry's Springtown Road area.

She was in the company of a woman at that time, police said.

In a statement, a PSNi spokesperson said: "We would like to inform you that we are no longer looking for four-year-old Scarlet Duddy who was reported missing from Derry/Londonderry yesterday.

"Scarlet has been found safe and well this afternoon and I want to thank the public for their help with our appeal.”