Scarlett Rossborough: Mum of eight-year-old killed in crash says she will appreciate emergency services ‘forever’

The mother of an eight-year-old girl who died following a road traffic crash in Co Antrim said she plans to raise money for the Air Ambulance Service in order to keep her daughter’s name alive.

Scarlett Rossborough from Larne passed away at the scene of the accident in Carrickfergus last Wednesday while on a summer scheme trip to visit Carrickfergus Castle.

Her funeral took place last week followed by burial at Larne Cemetery.

A boy, understood to be five-years-old, was also taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast following the crash. His injuries were understood not to be life threatening.

In an interview with CoolFM News, Scarlett’s mother Carolanne Rodgers described getting into the ambulance to be beside her daughter and paid tribute to the emergency services who attended the scene of her daughter’s death.

"No one should have to go into the back of an ambulance and see their eight-year-old daughter. There are so many thoughts that run through your head. Your life is immediately changed,” she said.

"You then start thinking about other people, who have lost a sister and (Scarlett’s father) Wilson’s parents and my parents who have lost a grandchild.

"She touched so many people’s lives in her eight wee short years. People say all the time there isn’t a lot happening in Larne, but there is a lot of kind people and there is a lot of kindness left in this world.”

Ms Rodgers now plans on raising funds for the Air Ambulance service as a tribute to her daughter, and said she would appreciate the emergency responders’ work “forever”.

“They worked so hard as possible as they could, and did everything they could for Scarlett. These people are such vital people to everyone, and I will appreciate them forever for what they done for Scarlett."

Earlier this week, the staff at Larne Eurospar also said they would be raising funds for the service in memory of Scarlett with the staff committing to climb Slemish Mountain on Sunday.

The retail team said they wanted to dedicate their walk to Scarlett’s “precious life and family”.

"She was a little firecracker and her smile lit up every room. We are completely devastated and would like to show our support.”

In the interview, Ms Rodgers described her daughter as a “good child” who kept her on her toes.

"She kept me on my toes, don’t get me wrong. She loved to keep going, she loved to have fun and was everything.

"Everything I done, I done it for her. She brought us to tears with her laughs and her funny stories. It’s so nice to think all those people who have told us stories, even if it’s silly, it’s been a comfort.

"She was kind and so thoughtful.”