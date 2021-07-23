Scarva schoolboy Jay Moffett laid to rest as mourners in white say their final goodbyes

The funeral has taken place of teenager Jay Moffett who died in a swimming tragedy in a lake in the Canal Court area of Scarva.

Mourners gathered outside the 13-year-old's home at Scarva Heights in the Co Down village on Friday for a socially distanced service, most dressed in white and light colours, as previously requested by Jay’s heartbroken family.

The Tandragee Junior High School pupil died on Monday after getting into difficulty in the lake. His friends raised the alarm and Jay’s father Wayne and a family friend desperately tried to save him. Emergency services, including the PSNI, Air Ambulance and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue attended the scene but despite their best efforts, Jay died in hospital.

Jay’s parents, Wayne and Caroline, had earlier asked for family flowers only and encouraged donations be sent to the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland Service instead.

Representatives from the emergency services also attended the service, lining the route as the funeral procession made its way from the family home.

The funeral service was followed by committal at Banbridge New Cemetery.

In a funeral notice, Jay was described by his family as ‘cherished and adored’ - a ‘devoted big brother’ to his younger siblings Ollie and Daisy, a ‘treasured grandson, much loved nephew and beloved cousin.”

Dozens of floral tributes and messages of condolences have been left at the scene of the tragedy.