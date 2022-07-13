Scarva Sham Fight and parade attracts record numbers to Co Down village

The sun beamed down on the tens of thousands of visitors in Scarva for the famous Sham Fight today, with some saying it was the biggest attendance they have ever seen.

The annual event in the Co Down village is the only one of its kind remaining on the island of Ireland and people were looking forward to its return after the pandemic led to its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.

John Adair, who has been playing the role of King William on the Thirteenth for almost three decades, said that “it felt just as good as the last time” to be victorious once again in the mock Battle of the Boyne and is looking forward to a celebratory drink of Coca-Cola and a fish supper.

“We are so excited to be back out again and see all our supporters, friends and families out with us,” he said.

“We think this is one of the biggest crowds than any other year we have had, which is to be expected after two years missing it.”

Crowds gathered on the Gilford Road in Scarva to watch the parades before the Sham Fight

The defeated King James, better known as Colin Cairns, said that “it is a sad day once again” to have lost.

“As far as I was concerned, it was really a draw. I thought I was getting that wee bit closer, but, sure, it didn’t come around unfortunately,” he said.

The Sham Fight was preceded by a parade of 4,000 members of the Royal Black Institution, accompanied by flute, pipe, accordion and brass bands, and some bands arriving from Scotland.

Visitors travelled from near and far to attend, with some travelling 50 miles or more first thing this morning to grab a good spot on the Gilford Road on the way into the village to watch the bands perform prior to the fight.

Travelling from Portglenone in Co Antrim was Gwenda Bristow and Elizabeth Wilson, who said they were “delighted” to be back in Scarva after a two-year hiatus.

“We have been before and we just love coming to watch all the bands, to hear all the tunes and to soak up the atmosphere,” said Gwenda.

David Reid, who also made the 50-mile trip from Portglenone, said it is the biggest gathering he has ever seen.

Mr Reid, originally from Broughshane, Co Antrim, comes every year to meet up with friends, both old and new, and said that in his 45 years of visiting he has never seen so many crowds.

“I remember coming here with my mother when I was 15 and we’d leave the house at 7am to get here, much like I did today!” he told Belfast Telegraph.

Other spectators didn’t have to travel quite so far, such as the McBurney family, who only live three miles outside of the village in nearby Gilford.

Reggie and Ruth were watching the parades with their great-granddaughter Phoebe (9) and their granddaughter Maddison (15) along with their pet Bichon Frise Rex.

Ruth said that “it has been just wonderful” to be back watching the parades lead the way to the Sham Fight.

The McBurney family from Gilford enjoying the parades prior to the Sham Fight

“It is definitely the longest parade that we have ever seen. They certainly went all out and they were throwing their worth into every beat.

“It was very colourful and energetic and it was well worth the two-year wait.

“When it’s dry and bright, that’s everything you need.”

Reggie said that the family would attend every year and would go with their own children when he performed in the Gilford Pipe Band.

“I wouldn’t be fit for it any more, but I love coming out to watch. It’s tradition for us,” he said.

“This year was definitely very good and we have never seen so many people come to watch. It has just been brilliant.”