Scarva Sham Fight cancelled for second year in-a-row

King William (played by John) is victorious in the Sham Fight with King James (Colin Cairns) at Scarva on July 13, 2018. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph

The Scarva Sham Fight has been cancelled for the second year running, the Royal Black Institution has announced.

The popular event in the Co Down village, which usually takes place on July 13, each year normally attracts tens of thousands from across Northern Ireland to the area, for the commemoration of the victory of William of Orange over King James in 1690.

The event was cancelled as a result of the pandemic last year, while organisers say current rules which only allow a maximum of 500 people to gather outdoors mean it is not feasible again this year.

Announcing they have plans to mark the day in “an appropriate fashion”, the Royal Black Institution said meetings and other services are beginning to resume due to easing restrictions.

Sovereign Grand Master, Rev William Anderson, said: “It is good that our Institution here in Northern Ireland can make a move towards our normal pattern of activities, however, not everything will be able to return to normal immediately.

Rev William Anderson

“The restrictions on numbers that are permitted to be part of an outdoor event will have an impact on our normal programme of services and processions.

“This means that for this year, to keep the numbers on parade below the current limit of 500 people, some of our events will have to be undertaken at District or local level.

“The impact also means that the annual procession and Sham Fight in Scarva will not be able to take place this year, but I know that the Sir Knights of RBP 1000 will mark the day in a dignified manner – and they will return in 2022 with a Sham Fight that is bigger and better than ever.”