Scenes of disorder in Londonderry condemned

A petrol bomb was thrown at a delivery van in the Fairview Road area, before cars and bins were set alight and fireworks thrown at police.

Police are responding to a series of disturbances in Londonderry (Niall Carson/PA)

Scenes of disorder in Londonderry have been condemned.

The driver of a delivery van had a narrow escape in the Fairview Road area after a petrol bomb was thrown at the vehicle just before 6.30pm on Friday.

Cars and bins were also set alight, and masonry and fireworks were thrown at police officers.

District Commander Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said members of the local community were outraged at events.

“The local community are rightly outraged at this criminal behaviour that is diverting much needed resources away from the area,” he said.

“They are preventing local bus services from operating and targeting delivery vans bringing groceries to local residents.

“In a time when we are asking everyone to pull together in the face of the current health crisis, these people are working against their own community.

“We are appreciative of the efforts by community representatives and youth workers to disperse the groups and encourage bystanders to go home.

“Neighbourhood officers are on duty and we have additional resources available to respond to incidents.”