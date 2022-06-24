School bus carrying nine children and two adults ends up in ditch following Larne crash

A school bus carrying nine children has ended up in a ditch, following a two-vehicle collision in Larne on Friday afternoon.

Police confirmed two adults were also onboard the bus, with one child receiving treatment at the scene and one of the adult passengers hospitalised.

The crash between the silver Volkswagen Passat and the yellow bus happened at the junction of Upper Carneal Road and the Ballywillan Road in the town around 3.15pm.

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses to the incident which saw the road closed for several hours during the afternoon.

PSNI Inspector Colin Ash said: “One of the children received treatment at the scene from colleagues in Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and an adult passenger required hospital treatment.

“We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision who may have dashcam footage to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact police on 101 quoting reference 1252 24/06/2022.”