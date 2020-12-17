School chef accused of raping boy is remanded

A school chef living a double life his family knew nothing about has been remanded in custody accused of raping a child

Kevin Thomas Breen (56), of Freughmore Road, Fintona, is accused of raping the boy in September, followed by a sexual incitement incident a month later.

He appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court where a detective constable confirmed the charges could be connected to the defendant.

She said the boy received online communication from Breen, asking to add him to his Snapchat. Thinking he was a similar age, the boy did so and they exchanged messages on general topics such as football.

Initially there was no sexual communication, but in September the boy messaged saying he was going for a walk.

While outside, Breen approached saying: "You probably don't recognise me. I'm the one from Snapchat."

Scared that a random stranger was talking to him, the boy turned to go home.

Breen allegedly led him into a derelict building, pushed him to his knees and exposed himself.

A sexual act allegedly took place, throughout which the boy kept his eyes shut. Breen told the boy he had taken a photograph.

The boy was ordered to text him every day and, worried about the picture, the boy complied for around a month.

On October 22 he met Breen again. A witness observed the boy on his knees and as half-naked man standing over him. On realising this, Breen ran off.

He was arrested and during interview accepted using the Grindr website and regularly meeting men for sex.

He confirmed Snapchatting with the boy, claiming to believe he was "18-ish".

When told his correct age, Breen confirmed knowing the boy was at school, but not the one where he is employed, adding: "You can be 18 and still at school."

A police officer said bail would not be opposed.

Urging bail to be granted with strict conditions, a defence lawyer said: "He maintains his innocence and has given a very different account. While it may not be a version to give the court comfort, it is certainly very different to the allegations faced. He went through a very stressful time in custody. He has a family who were unaware of these aspects of his lifestyle."

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: "I completely disagree with the police decision on bail. It should very definitely be opposed. Given what I've heard, the risk is too great."

Breen will appear again by video-link next month.