School criticised for putting CCTV inside boys’ toilets

It’s disproportionate, insists child safety expert

A camera in the boys’ toilets of the school

A school’s decision to install CCTV cameras in the boys’ toilets has been branded “inappropriate on face value”.

UUP MLA Robbie Butler, who sits on Stormont’s education committee, said that while he had not been in contact with Belfast Royal Academy, it was “hard to see” the school’s rationale on the matter.

The school said the cameras had not been activated and there was no plan to do so.

Child safeguarding expert Jim Gamble insisted it was a “disproportionate” response to mitigating possible “inappropriate activity”.

Children’s Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma agreed, describing the development was “very concerning”.

“Surveillance equipment in places where it is reasonable to expect privacy, such as toilets and changing rooms, should only be used as a very last resort after all other options have been thoroughly explored,” she said.

Mr Butler added: “It certainly seems to be an inappropriate response to what was going on [at the school]

“Obviously, there are young people there from aged 11 and up, potentially using the toilets.

“Regardless of the age, it’s hard to see how it could ever be an appropriate response to a problem.

“I would look for them to seek an alternative remedy to whatever the issue is.”

Mr Gamble said that installing the devices, even as a precautionary measure, was over the top. “Perhaps they’ve done that because they think the mere presence of dormant cameras would deter anyone from getting up to anything inappropriate,” he said.

“It’s not unusual for schools and other environments to have CCTV to ensure appropriate levels of security in public spaces and places around the school.

“If you take that, though, into those private spaces and places where there’d be an expectation of privacy, there would need to be a proportionality and necessity argument made.”

Mr Gamble, the founding chief executive of the UK Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre, added that the school may have been trying to “future-proof” for security reasons related to vandalism, bullying and other issues.

Principal Hilary Woods said any decision to activate the cameras in the future “would only be taken after appropriate consultation with the wider school community and in line with all relevant guidance and legislation, including the Data Protection Act 2018 and the General Data Protection Regulation 2016”.

A parent of a pupil at the school said the “vast majority of parents are furious” at the installation of the cameras.

The individual, who did not wish to be named, said that they “were not consulted or informed” about the devices.

Another parent who also wished to remain anonymous described the reaction to the dormant cameras as “hysterical”.

“The school has been fantastic and the principal is an extremely impressive leader,” they said.

Belfast Royal Academy has been contacted for further comment.