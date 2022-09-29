School energy costs in Northern Ireland could soar by 60% this winter

Energy bills in schools across Northern Ireland could rise by almost two-thirds in the coming months.

The Department of Education estimates a 60% rise in the cost for oil, gas and electric which would result in an overall bill of £75m in the current year, the BBC reported.

It’s a significant increase compared to the £47m paid in 2021/22.

The figure also includes soaring costs for some services provided by the Education Authority (EA) including school meals.

The principal of St Paul's Primary in west Belfast, Sean McNamee said he is expecting his gas bills to more than double.

"Our gas costs last year were £16,326, and they're currently estimated at around £35,000 until March 2023," he said.

"It seems like we are going to have to try and absorb it."

Meanwhile, the head of Tullygally Primary in Craigavon, Kirsty Andrews, fears similar increases.

"Last year my overall budget for gas was £20,000," she explained.

"This year I have allowed £21,000 but we have already spent £7,000 from April until now.

"Last year for the same months we had spent £4,500.

"I've already spent £2,500 on electricity this year when by the same time last year I'd spent £1,000.

"I know we are being given some allowance from EA to go towards these rising costs but it's not enough and we will end up having to reduce staff to recuperate costs."

There are no details of government plans to help schools or about how the support package announced for businesses will assist them.

The cost of utilities is paid from individual school budgets.

Rising costs prompted the department to hand out an extra £5m in 2021/22 to cover energy bills.

But no additional funding has been confirmed for 2022/23.