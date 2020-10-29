School is ‘best and healthiest place’ for children, says Education Minister

Peter Weir made the comment ahead of a meeting of the Stormont Executive where the planned reopening of schools on Monday is to be discussed.

Stormont Education Minister Peter Weir has indicated his preference for schools to reopen as planned on Monday November 2. (Press Eye/PA)

School is the “best and healthiest” place for children, the Stormont Education Minister has said.

Peter Weir made the comment ahead of a meeting of the Executive where the planned reopening of schools on Monday is expected to be discussed.

Schools in Northern Ireland closed on October 19 for an extended half-term break.

The move came as a number of restrictions, including the closing of the hospitality industry and close contact services, were announced for a four-week period in a bid to halt a surge of coronavirus cases.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The aim is to reduce the reproductive number (R number) of the virus from 1.5 to under 1.

Half of Northern Ireland’s 1,000 schools have had at least one Covid-19 case in a pupil or member of staff since reopening, according to Public Health Agency (PHA) figures.

Schools were closed from March in an effort to stem the spread of the virus and reopened on August 24.

Mr Weir has previously voiced his preference for schools to reopen on November 2 as planned.

First Minister Arlene Foster has also indicated that was her preference.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said last week that the Executive is determined to reopen schools, but warned there are “big stress points on our schools”.

As ministers prepared to meet on Thursday, Mr Weir tweeted: “I honestly believe the best, and safest, place for all our children at the moment is at school. I have made this very clear recently.

“The benefits, in terms of their mental health, social development & education, are very significant.”