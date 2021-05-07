School locked down after students taken to hospital in spice vaping emergency

The principal of a Co Armagh school has warned students and parents about the dangers of drugs and vaping after her school was forced to lock down amid two pupils requiring urgent medical attention.

It is believed the pupils at Craigavon Senior High School, which has around 600 students across two sites in Portadown and Lurgan, inhaled the synthetic drug ‘spice’.

The Portadown campus of the school initiated a “stay-put procedure” on Thursday to allow ambulance crews to deal with the incident.

A day earlier, a student had been admitted to hospital after suffering similar adverse effects.

Principal Ruth Harkness told the Belfast Telegraph the school would be working closely with pupils and parents to address the situation.

Parents have expressed concerns that some children in the school are sitting beside others under the influence of drugs.

There are also fears that some youngsters have been asked to carry drugs for others so they do not get caught.

Teachers are said to be extremely concerned about the incidents.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said the issues were down to a failing of society. He also called for extra support for the school.

“This is quite simple. There are people out there who are targeting our children and selling them drugs. We need to see action taken through custodial sentences,” he added.

“This is not a failing of the school, The principal does an exceptional job, but until this issue is tackled seriously by ridding our communities of those who peddle drugs to our young people, we are going to remain concerned that incidents like this can happen in our schools.”

Ms Harkness said the school was treating the matter seriously.

“Reports have suggested that those affected thought they were purchasing THC or cannabis oil. However, they were unknowingly supplied with and had taken the synthetic drug spice, the effects of which required hospital treatment," she added.

“We take this issue very seriously due to the negative health effects vaping can have.

“Vaping is prohibited at Craigavon Senior High. It is also against school rules to carry any such device, be under the influence of an illegal substance or supply other students with devices or substance.

“Students found in possession of an e-cigarette or any other banned items will have this confiscated. This may warrant a referral to the PSNI and/or social services.

“All incidents involving banned items or substance misuse in school will be deemed as a very serious breach of the school code of conduct, and could lead to expulsion.

“I trust you share our concerns about this harmful issue. Our goal is to partner with parents to help support our students in making positive decisions for themselves and their future. We encourage you to have a conversation with your child about this topic.

“As we learn more, we will certainly share that information.”

The ambulance service confirmed it attended the school shortly before 11am on Thursday.

Police said they were investigating after “a male pupil required medical attention due to having had an adverse reaction after inhaling a substance from a vape-type device”.

Sergeant Brian Hull added: “The boy was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment, but he has since been released. Further information has been received that another male pupil, from the same school, also received medical treatment in similar circumstances.

“Our enquiries into both incidents are ongoing. I would like to remind people that persons under 18 years of age should not be using vape devices as their sale is prohibited to anyone under 18.

"I would also urge anyone using vape devices to only use liquids obtained from reputable sellers and to not to purchase liquids which could be harmful to their health.

“Neighbourhood policing team officers have been visiting schools to warn of the dangers involved in vaping substances that do not come from reputable retailers. We will continue with our efforts to highlight these dangers.”

The Public Health Agency (PHA) urged people to avoid taking any drug unless prescribed by a medical professional.

“Parents and guardians have a particularly important role to play in alerting young people to these dangers,” said PHA drug and alcohol lead Michael Owen.

“For young people, the risk of misusing substances is particularly dangerous. Drug abuse can impact the brain’s ability to function in the short-term as well as prevent proper growth and development in later life.

“If it’s not clinically prescribed for you, it could also be lethal. If you are taking it with something else, for example mixing it with alcohol or other drugs, it could also cost you your life.

“Mixing different types of drugs, including alcohol and prescription medication, can be dangerous and should be avoided. It can increase the toxicity of already potentially harmful substances and increase the risk of serious harm and death.”